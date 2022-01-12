Advertisement
Sport

Premier League action continues tonight

Jan 12, 2022 10:01 By radiokerrysport
Premier League action continues tonight Premier League action continues tonight
Share this article

Southampton beat Brentford 4-1 in the Premier League last night.

There's more action in the Premier League tonight with West Ham United taking on Norwich City.

Kick off is at 7:45pm.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus