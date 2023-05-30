Advertisement
Sport

Preliminary World Cup training squad to be named today

May 30, 2023 08:05 By radiokerrysport
Preliminary World Cup training squad to be named today
Ireland head coach Andy Farrell is due to name his preliminary World Cup training squad today.

Over 40 players will be included, before the squad is trimmed down ahead of the tournament in September.

Ireland are due to play warm-up games against Italy, England and Samoa in August before departing for France.

It’s D-day for London Irish.

Today sees the deadline for the Premiership club to provide assurances that a takeover of the club can be completed.

If not, the Exiles must show that they have the finances to compete in next season’s English top flight.

Players have already been told they are free to speak with other clubs.

