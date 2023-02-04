Advertisement
Sport

Power to play his third-round at Pebble Beach

Feb 4, 2023 15:02 By radiokerrypodcast
Seamus Power will play his third-round at Pebble Beach this afternoon at the A-T-and-T Pro-Am.

The Waterford man will tee off from seven-under-par at just before 4pm Irish time.

He's two strokes behind halfway leader Kurt Kitayama.

