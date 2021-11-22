Power ties for 4th but Maguire fails to mount a final day charge

Seamus Power carded a final round of two-under 68 to finish in a tie for fourth at the RSM Classic on the PGA Tour.

The Waterford native ended on 15-under overall, seven shots adrift of eventual winner Talor Gooch.

The American shot a final round of 64 to win by three strokes.

Leona Maguire failed to mount a final day charge at the LPGA Tour Championship in Florida.

The Cavan native finished in a tie for 12th on 14-under-par after a two-under 70.

Jin Young Ko took the title on 23-under.