Power ties for 4th but Maguire fails to mount a final day charge

Seamus Power carded a final round of two-under 68 to finish in a tie for fourth at the RSM Classic on the PGA Tour.
The Waterford native ended on 15-under overall, seven shots adrift of eventual winner Talor Gooch.
The American shot a final round of 64 to win by three strokes.
Advertisement
==
Leona Maguire failed to mount a final day charge at the LPGA Tour Championship in Florida.
The Cavan native finished in a tie for 12th on 14-under-par after a two-under 70.
Advertisement
Jin Young Ko took the title on 23-under.