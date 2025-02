Seamus Power finished in a tie for 36th at the PGA Tour's Phoenix Open.

The Waterford man carded a final round of 70 to end the week on seven-under-par.

Belgium's Thomas Detry was the winner on 24-under-par.

A final round of 67 helped Leona Maguire into a tie for 19th at the Founders Cup in Florida.

Yealimi Noh claimed the title on 21-under-par.