Power ties for 10th

Seamus Power finished in a tie for tenth at the PGA Tour's Fed Ex St Jude Championship last night.

The Waterford man was ten-under-par overall, seven shots off eventual winner Hideki Matsuyama.

Shane Lowry was one-under, with Rory McIlroy back on nine-over-par.

American Lauren Coughlin was the winner of the Women's Scottish Open.

She finished on 15-under-par for a four shot victory.

Leona Maguire was nine-over-par for the week.

Darren Clarke ended the week in a tie for third at the Rogers Charity Classic on the Champions Tour.

He was 14-under-par, three strokes adrift of Ken Tanigawa.

Padraig Harrington was 11-under.