Power ties for 10th

Seamus Power finished in a tie for tenth at the PGA Tour's Fed Ex St Jude Championship last night.
The Waterford man was ten-under-par overall, seven shots off eventual winner Hideki Matsuyama.
Shane Lowry was one-under, with Rory McIlroy back on nine-over-par.
American Lauren Coughlin was the winner of the Women's Scottish Open.
She finished on 15-under-par for a four shot victory.
Leona Maguire was nine-over-par for the week.
Darren Clarke ended the week in a tie for third at the Rogers Charity Classic on the Champions Tour.
He was 14-under-par, three strokes adrift of Ken Tanigawa.
Padraig Harrington was 11-under.