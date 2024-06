At the Memorial Tournament on the PGA Tour in Ohio, Seamus Power heads the Irish contingent on 3 under par going into round two.

He's three shots behind leader Adam Hadwin.

Rory McIlroy is 2 under and Shane Lowry is 2 over par.

Lauren Walsh is 5 under ahead of her second round at the Scandinavian Mixed, now six shots behind leader Sebastian Soderberg.