Seamus Power made a promising start to the Shriners Childrens Open in Nevada, but was eclipsed by Taylor Pendrith.

An error-free 68 means Power goes into day 2 on 3-under par.

But Pendrith carded ten birdies in a bogey-free 61 to head the field on 10-under par.

Advertisement

Tom McKibbin is five off the lead as day two of the Andalucia Masters gets underway at San Roque.

The County Down golfer goes out this lunchtime from 5-under.

Julien Guerrier of France leads on 10-under.