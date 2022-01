Seamus Power is into the top 50 in the world rankings for the first time.

The Waterford native carded a final round of five-under 65 to finish in a tie for third at the Sony Open last night.

He ended the week on 19-under - four shots behind eventual winner Hideki Matsuyama.

Power is now ranked at 49th in the world, one place below fellow Irishman Shane Lowry.