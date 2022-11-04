Power in contention but Meadows well off lead

Seamus Power will get his second round of the PGA Tour's World Wide Technology Championship underway from 4-under-par today.
An opening round of 67 yesterday has the Waterford native in a tie for 15th and five shots off the lead.
Will Gordon of the United States has a one stroke advantage over the chasing pack.
Stephanie Meadow has finished at two-over-par after her second round at the Toto Japan Classic.
The Antrim woman carded a second successive round of 73.
Momoko Ueda is the leader on ten-under.