Power in contention but Meadows well off lead

Seamus Power will get his second round of the PGA Tour's World Wide Technology Championship underway from 4-under-par today.

An opening round of 67 yesterday has the Waterford native in a tie for 15th and five shots off the lead.

Will Gordon of the United States has a one stroke advantage over the chasing pack.

Advertisement

==

Stephanie Meadow has finished at two-over-par after her second round at the Toto Japan Classic.

The Antrim woman carded a second successive round of 73.

Advertisement

Momoko Ueda is the leader on ten-under.