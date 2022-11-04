Advertisement
Power in contention but Meadows well off lead

Nov 4, 2022 07:11 By radiokerrysport
Seamus Power will get his second round of the PGA Tour's World Wide Technology Championship underway from 4-under-par today.

An opening round of 67 yesterday has the Waterford native in a tie for 15th and five shots off the lead.

Will Gordon of the United States has a one stroke advantage over the chasing pack.

Stephanie Meadow has finished at two-over-par after her second round at the Toto Japan Classic.

The Antrim woman carded a second successive round of 73.

Momoko Ueda is the leader on ten-under.

