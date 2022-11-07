Power goes top of Fed Ex Cup standings

Seamus Power has moved to the top of the Fed Ex Cup standings after finishing in a tie for third at the World Wide Technology Championship.

The Waterford man carded a final round of three-under-par 68 to finish on 18-under overall.

Power is also into the top 30 of the world rankings.

Russell Henley was the winner in Mexico on 23-under-par.

Stephanie Meadow finished in 44th at the LPGA Tour's Toto Japan Classic.

The Antrim woman ended the week on three-under-par, after a final round of 69.

Scotland's Gemma Dryburgh was the winner on 20-under.