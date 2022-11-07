Advertisement
Sport

Power goes top of Fed Ex Cup standings

Nov 7, 2022 07:11 By radiokerrysport
Power goes top of Fed Ex Cup standings Power goes top of Fed Ex Cup standings
Share this article

Seamus Power has moved to the top of the Fed Ex Cup standings after finishing in a tie for third at the World Wide Technology Championship.

The Waterford man carded a final round of three-under-par 68 to finish on 18-under overall.

Power is also into the top 30 of the world rankings.

Advertisement

Russell Henley was the winner in Mexico on 23-under-par.

==

Stephanie Meadow finished in 44th at the LPGA Tour's Toto Japan Classic.

Advertisement

The Antrim woman ended the week on three-under-par, after a final round of 69.

Scotland's Gemma Dryburgh was the winner on 20-under.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus