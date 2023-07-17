Advertisement
Power fit to start The Open

Jul 17, 2023 16:59 By radiokerrysport
Power fit to start The Open
Seamus Power has declared himself fit for this week’s Open Championship at Hoylake.

The Waterford golfer was forced to withdraw from the Scottish Open midway through his first round due to a hip problem.

But Power has been practising at Royal Liverpool today ahead of just his second Open appearance.

Inclement weather has led to disruption as players arrive at Royal Liverpool ahead of this week's Open Championship.

Play was halted this morning due to a red weather warning at Hoylake, but resumed shortly after.

