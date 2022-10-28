Advertisement
Power closes in on top spot

Oct 28, 2022 17:10 By radiokerrysport
Power closes in on top spot
Seamus Power is just two-shots off the lead following his second round at the Bermuda Championship.

The Waterford golfer is 12-under par, after shooting back-to-back rounds of 65.

Ben Crane’s 62 makes him the clubhouse leader on 14-under par.

Neither Irish golfer at the Portugal Masters will make the cut.

Jonathan Caldwell finished on 1-under par following his second round of 72.

While Cormac Sharvin shot a 73 to finish on 4-over.

Gavin Green and Jordan Smith are the joint leaders in Vilamoura on 13-under par.

