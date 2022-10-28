Power closes in on top spot

Seamus Power is just two-shots off the lead following his second round at the Bermuda Championship.
The Waterford golfer is 12-under par, after shooting back-to-back rounds of 65.
Ben Crane’s 62 makes him the clubhouse leader on 14-under par.
Neither Irish golfer at the Portugal Masters will make the cut.
Jonathan Caldwell finished on 1-under par following his second round of 72.
While Cormac Sharvin shot a 73 to finish on 4-over.
Gavin Green and Jordan Smith are the joint leaders in Vilamoura on 13-under par.