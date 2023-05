Seamus Power is nine shots off the lead after his opening round at the Byron Nelson tournament on the PGA Tour.

The Waterford man is two-under-par, with Seung-Yul Noh out in front on 11-under.

Stephanie Meadow is two-over-par heading into day two at the LPGA Tour's Founders Cup.

Sei Young Kim is the leader in New Jersey on six-under-par.