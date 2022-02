Seamus Power is just one shot off the lead after firing an 8 under par round of 64 on day one of the AT and T Pebble Beach Pro Am in California.

Tom Hoge leads on 9 under.

John Murphy is 3 over par.

Leona Maguire lies in a tie for third following her opening round at the LPGA Drive on Championship in Florida.

She carded a 6 under par round of 66 and is just one shot off the pace.