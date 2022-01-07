Advertisement
Sport

Power 6 off top spot at Tournament of Champions

Jan 7, 2022 07:01 By radiokerrysport
Waterford's Seamus Power shot a 2 under par opening round of 71 on day one of the PGA Tour's Tournament of Champions in Hawaii.

The lead is held on 8 under par by Cameron Smith of Australia.

