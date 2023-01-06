Power 4 off lead

Seamus Power carded a 5 under par opening round of 68 on day one of the PGA Tour's Tournament of Champions in Hawaii.
Three players share top spot on 9 under - Spain's Jon Rahm and American duo Collin Morikawa and JJ Spaun.
