Power 4 off lead

Jan 6, 2023 07:01 By radiokerrysport
Seamus Power carded a 5 under par opening round of 68 on day one of the PGA Tour's Tournament of Champions in Hawaii.

Three players share top spot on 9 under - Spain's Jon Rahm and American duo Collin Morikawa and JJ Spaun.

