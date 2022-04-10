Potential title decider tops cross channel bill today

The Premier League's top two clash in what could be a title decider this afternoon.

Liverpool travel to defending champions Manchester City with just 1 point separating the sides ahead of the 4:30 kick off.

Elsewhere today, West Ham United can go level on points with fifth placed Arsenal with a win away at Brentford.

Advertisement

Norwich need a win keep up their hopes of surviving relegation. They're at home to Burnley.

And Leicester City face Crystal Palace at the King Power Stadium.

All 3 of those games kick off at 2pm.

Advertisement

There's one game in the Championship.

Fulham will have to wait for another week at least to seal their return to the Premier League.

Nottingham Forest's 2-nil win over Birmingham yesterday means Marco Silva's side can't secure promotion by beating Coventry today.

Advertisement

Kick off is at 3pm.

Rangers will be looking to close the gap on Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership this afternoon.

The Gers sit 9 points behind their Glasgow neighbours ahead of their clash with St Mirren at Noon.