Ireland head coach Andy Farrell could make six changes to his team to face Italy in the Six Nations in Rome on Saturday.

Ross Byrne is set to replace the injured Johnny Sexton at out half, and may be partnered by Munster scrum half Craig Casey.

Ulster second row Iain Henderson is tipped to replace Tadhg Beirne, while Ronan Kelleher and Jack Conan may be selected in the pack, with Caelan Doris moving to the blindside flanker position.

Bundee Aki could get the nod at inside centre.