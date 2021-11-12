Advertisement
Potential Covid-19 case in Ireland camp says IRFU

Nov 12, 2021 14:11 By radiokerrysport
The IRFU has revealed that a player in the Ireland squad has potentially tested positive for Covid-19, one day before the All Blacks game.

The player is to undergo further testing to ascertain if this is a false positive.

The entire Irish squad and management are now undergoing PCR and lateral flow testing.

The lateral flow testing produced no positives and the PCR test results are expected later today.

Ireland are due to take on New Zealand at the Aviva Stadium at 3.15 tomorrow.

The Irish women's rugby team face the USA at the RDS from 7.15 this evening.

