Postecoglou giving his fringe players the chance to impress

Dec 9, 2021 14:12 By radiokerrysport
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou says their Europa League match with Real Betis is a chance for some of his fringe players to impress.

They've already been eliminated from the competition ahead of tonight's match.

Postecoglou wants those members of his squad who've been lacking game time recently to make the most of their opportunity.

That game at Parkhead kicks off at 8.

Already through to the knockout stage - West Ham host Dinamo Zagreb at the same time.

A draw will do for Leicester City who are away to Napoli at a quarter to six and at the same time in France Rangers face Lyon with both clubs already into the last-16.

