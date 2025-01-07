Positive injury update for Leinster ahead of this weekend trip to La Rochelle

Leinster have issued a positive injury update ahead of this weekend's trip to La Rochelle in the Champions Cup.

The back-row duo of Jack Conan and Max Deegan are both available after sustaining knocks in the interpros over the festive period.

Head coach Leo Cullen can also call upon Hugo Keenan, Ciaran Frawley, Thomas Clarkson and Jamie Osborne for Sunday's game.

Advertisement

And hooker Dan Sheehan has also returned to on-field training as he continues his recovery from an ACL injury.

====

Paul Boyle and Ben Murphy have signed contract extensions with Connacht.

Advertisement

Boyle has signed a two-year contract extension, with Murphy signing on for the 2025/26 campaign.

Tom Ahern has signed a two-year contract extension with Munster.

The versatile forward has scored 12 tries in 53 appearances and has also featured for the Ireland under-20s and Emerging Ireland.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the province has also confirmed that academy winger Shay McCarthy will move up to the senior squad next season on a two-year deal.

===

England winger Immanuel Feyi-Waboso is set to miss the upcoming Six Nations.

Advertisement

The Exeter youngster has undergone surgery on a shoulder injury he picked up back in December.

England open their campaign with a trip to the Aviva Stadium to face Ireland on February 1st.