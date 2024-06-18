Advertisement
Portugal v Czech Republic today at Euros

Jun 18, 2024 08:04 By radiokerrysport
Portugal v Czech Republic today at Euros
Slovakia pulled off a huge upset at Euro 2024 last night as VAR helped consign Belgium to a shock 1-0 defeat in Group E.

The world number three ranked side had two second half goals ruled out by VAR to add to the frustrations.

In the same group Romania beat Ukraine 3-0.

So, Belgium beaten but no such problems for the world's 2nd ranked team as France beat Austria 1-0.

France captain Kylian Mbappe suffered a broken nose during the game.

He'll have treatment in the coming days - but won't have surgery immediately.

France play again on Friday, when they take on the Netherlands in Leipzig.

The French Football Federation say a mask will be made for Mbappe in the hope of him being able to play following his treatment.

Today, one of the most highly fancied teams for this summer's Euros get their campaign under way as Portugal take on the Czech Republic.

The Group F game kicks off at 8pm.

Georgia play their first ever game at a major finals when they face Turkey, also in Group F.

That match has a 5pm start in Dortmund.

