Portugal to play France in quarter finals

Jul 2, 2024 08:02 By radiokerrysport
Portugal to play France in quarter finals
Portugal will play France in the quarter finals of the European Championship on Friday.

Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa was the hero, saving three penalties in a shoot out as his country beat Slovenia 3-nil on spot kicks.

There were no goals in 120 minutes in Frankfurt, with Cristiano Ronaldo missing a penalty in extra time, a moment which left him in tears.

Ronaldo then scored the first spot kick in the shoot out before Costa's heroics.

France edged Belgium 1-nil earlier in the day.

The last 16 concludes this evening.

Romania play the Netherlands in Munich at 5pm.

And then at 8 o'clock, it's Austria versus Turkey in Leipzig.

