Advertisement
Sport

Porter hearing to take place today

Jul 19, 2022 08:07 By radiokerrysport
Porter hearing to take place today Porter hearing to take place today
Share this article

Ireland prop Andrew Porter has been cited for a high tackle during their series-deciding win over New Zealand in Wellington on Saturday.

26-year-old Porter was yellow-carded by referee Wayne Barnes following his 50th minute challenge on All Blacks lock Brodie Retallick.

Former Irish hooker Keith Wood feels perhaps this was not the right call.

Advertisement

His hearing will take place today via video link and he could face up to six weeks of a ban.

Keith Wood has been reflecting on the win in Wellington, which saw Ireland clinch the series 2-1.

Advertisement

And he doesn't like talk that the victory over New Zealand constituted a friendly.

 

Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Sport

Ireland prop cited

Jul 18, 2022 17:07
Advertisement
Sport

Kerry Racing News

Jul 18, 2022 17:07
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus