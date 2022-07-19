Porter hearing to take place today

Ireland prop Andrew Porter has been cited for a high tackle during their series-deciding win over New Zealand in Wellington on Saturday.

26-year-old Porter was yellow-carded by referee Wayne Barnes following his 50th minute challenge on All Blacks lock Brodie Retallick.

Former Irish hooker Keith Wood feels perhaps this was not the right call.

His hearing will take place today via video link and he could face up to six weeks of a ban.

Keith Wood has been reflecting on the win in Wellington, which saw Ireland clinch the series 2-1.

And he doesn't like talk that the victory over New Zealand constituted a friendly.