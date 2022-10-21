Advertisement
Sport

Poor Nations League campaign costs manager Baraclough his job

Oct 21, 2022 17:10 By radiokerrysport
Poor Nations League campaign costs manager Baraclough his job
Northern Ireland’s poor Nations League campaign has cost manager Ian Baraclough his job.

They only narrowly avoided relegation to League D, having lost three of their matches in their group.

