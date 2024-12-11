Pool Win Again In Champions League

Liverpool have six wins from six in the Champions League after getting past Girona 1-nil.

Mo Salah's second-half penalty means they're all-but through to the last-16.

But manager Arne Slot didn't enjoy the way his side played in Spain.

Aston Villa scored an 85th minute winner to beat RB Leipzig 3-2 in Germany.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers believes his team is "gaining confidence" in the Champions League after a goalless draw away to Dinamo ((pron: dee-na-mo)) Zagreb.

It keeps the Scottish title holders in with a chance of progressing to the knockout stage.

