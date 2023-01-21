Pool and Chelsea draw

Liverpool and Chelsea remain a long way adrift of the Premier League's top four after a goalless draw in today's early kick-off.

The Londoners had an early goal ruled out for offside by V-A-R at Anfield.

There's a big relegation battle at the London Stadium this afternoon - with West Ham taking on fellow strugglers Everton - and suggestions the losing manager could get sacked.

Among the other games, bottom side Southampton are taking on Aston Villa.

Newcastle hope to climb to third when they go to Crystal Palace this evening.