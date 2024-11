McLaren's Lando Norris has given himself a great chance of cutting Max Verstappen's Formula One championship lead further, after securing pole for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix in Brazil.

His title rival will start this afternoon's race back in 17th place following a very wet qualifying session.

There were several crashes during the rain-delayed runout.

Norris won yesterday's sprint race to move within 44 points of Verstappen.