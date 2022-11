Paul Pogba is set to miss the upcoming World Cup through injury.

Reports suggest the French midfielder strained a musle during Juventus training.

The 29-year-old hasn't played a single game since joining the Italian giants from Manchester United in July.

Advertisement

Didier Deschamps' side will also be without N'Golo Kanté who is suffering from a hamstring issue.

The reigning champions take on Australia in their first group D game in Qatar next month.