Tadej Pogacar won cycling's Tour de France yesterday.

The Slovenian finished 6-minutes-and 16-seconds ahead of 2023 champion Jonas Vingegaard in general classification after victory in the final time trial stage in Nice.

The win saw him become the first person to win the Tour and the Giro d'Italia in the same year since 1998.

Ireland's Ben Healy finished 27th in general classification.