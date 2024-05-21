Advertisement
Pogacar appears uncatchable at Giro D’Italia

May 21, 2024 07:44 By radiokerrysport
Tadej Pogacar appears uncatchable as the Giro D’Italia enters its final week.

The Slovenian takes a 6-minute and 41-second lead into today’s sixteenth stage, which culminates with a climb up the Monte Pana.

