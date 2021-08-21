Podium place for Kerry cyclist

Killarney Junior cyclist, 18 year-old Lorcan Daly, has caused a big upset at the National Criterium Championships by nabbing a podium place in the Elite Senior Men’s event.

Run at Greenmount racecourse in Limerick, the field was packed with the elite of Senior Irish domestic cyclists seeking that prestigious place on the podium at a National Championships. Junior riders were allowed to enter, however, and the race was contested at a savage speed that averaged 46.5 kph.

Lorcan boxed clever, however, holding his fire until the finish and grabbed his bronze medal in a mass sprint that reached 68kph. The event was won by 23-year old Conor Murnane from UCD Cycling Club who has won a number of Senior races this year.

Advertisement

His success continues a recent string of achievements by the Killarney Junior squad with Sam Bolger getting fourth at the Newcastlewest Stage Race at the start of the month and Stefan Caulfield Dreier being selected for Irish team duty at the European Track Championships in the Netherlands.