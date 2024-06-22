Advertisement
Sport

Podium finish for Dunne in F3

Jun 22, 2024 15:40 By radiokerrysport
Podium finish for Dunne in F3
Ireland's Alex Dunne has finished P2 in the F3 Sprint Race in Barcelona.

He has become the first Irish driver to make a Formula 3 podium.

It's the latest milestone for the Offaly native in his debut season in Formula 3.

