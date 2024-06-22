Podium finish for Dunne in F3

Ireland's Alex Dunne has finished P2 in the F3 Sprint Race in Barcelona.
He has become the first Irish driver to make a Formula 3 podium.
It's the latest milestone for the Offaly native in his debut season in Formula 3.
