Sport

Pochettino Set For New Appointment

Aug 15, 2024 10:56 By radiokerrysport
Pochettino Set For New Appointment
In other football news, former Tottenham and Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino is set to become the new coach of the United States national team.

The USA are the primary host for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

