Mauricio Pochettino is believed to be open to an approach from Manchester United about taking over as the club's new manager.

The PSG boss is among the names being linked to the job after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's dismissal.

It's understood Zinedine Zidane isn't interested in taking over at Old Trafford.

Advertisement

Former United defender Gary Neville believes Pochettino would be the right fit for the club