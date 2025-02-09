Advertisement
Sport

Plymouth knock Liverpool out of FA Cup

Feb 9, 2025 10:08 By radiokerrysport
Plymouth knock Liverpool out of FA Cup
Plymouth have caused an FA Cup upset by knocking out Premier League leaders Liverpool in the fourth round with a 1-nil victory.

The Championship's bottom side scored a second-half penalty at Home Park.

Wolves comfortably progressed with a 2-nil win away to Blackburn.

===

Rangers have been knocked out of the Scottish Cup in the fifth round following a shock 1-nil defeat at home to Championship side Queen's Park.

The 34-time winners had a stoppage-time penalty save at Ibrox.

Aberdeen are comfortably through to the quarter-finals thanks to a 3-nil victory over Dunfermline.

