Plenty to play for Ireland despite securing World Cup playoff spot

The Republic of Ireland have plenty to play for in Senec this evening, despite securing a Women's World Cup playoff last week.

Victory over Slovakia will mean Ireland can skip the first round of playoff matches in October.

Head coach Vera Pauw must make at least two changes from the win over Finland, with Megan Connolly and Ruesha Littlejohn both injured.

Kick-off is at 5pm.

Louise Quinn says that Ireland are in a much better place since the draw with Slovakia earlier in the campaign