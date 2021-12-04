Plenty of Provincial action today

Defending provincial champions Ballyhale Shamrocks are in Leinster hurling quarter-final action this afternoon.

They play Carlow kingpins Mount Leinster Rangers at Netwatch Cullen Park, where throw-in is at 2.

St. Rynagh’s await the winners in the semi-finals.

The Ulster club football quarter-finals get underway today.

Tyrone champions Dromore play Derrygonnelly Harps of Fermanagh from 1.30.

While Kingspan Breffni hosts the meeting of Ramor and Down’s Kilcoo.

There’s also a quarter-final down for decision in the Munsterclub football championship, with Newcastle West going up against The Nire from 1.