Advertisement
Sport

Plenty of League finals to be decided today

Apr 2, 2023 13:04 By radiokerrysport
Plenty of League finals to be decided today Plenty of League finals to be decided today
Share this article

There's a double header at Croke Park this afernoon but Dublin are not the main event.

Dessie Farrell's side face Derry in the curtain-raiser, the Allianz National Football League Division 2 Final.

Throw in is at 1:45pm.

Advertisement

At 4pm neighbours Mayo and Galway meet in the Division 1 decider.

The destiny of the Hurling League Divsion 2A title will be decided at O' Moore Park in Portlaoise as Kildare and Offaly go head to head from 2pm.

At the same time, Meath face Donegal at Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada in the Division 2B final.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus