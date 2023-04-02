Plenty of League finals to be decided today

There's a double header at Croke Park this afernoon but Dublin are not the main event.

Dessie Farrell's side face Derry in the curtain-raiser, the Allianz National Football League Division 2 Final.

Throw in is at 1:45pm.

Advertisement

At 4pm neighbours Mayo and Galway meet in the Division 1 decider.

The destiny of the Hurling League Divsion 2A title will be decided at O' Moore Park in Portlaoise as Kildare and Offaly go head to head from 2pm.

At the same time, Meath face Donegal at Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada in the Division 2B final.