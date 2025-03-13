Advertisement
Plenty of Kerry Involvement on Cheltenham Day 3

Mar 13, 2025 13:00 By brendan
Plenty of Kerry Involvement on Cheltenham Day 3
There’s plenty of Kerry interest on Day Three of the Cheltenham Festival, with jockeys Jack Kennedy and Gavin Brouder, trainer Tommy Cooper, and Tralee syndicate Have No Clue all bidding for success.

Thursday’s Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle at 2:40 PM has a strong Kerry connection:

Will The Wise (9/1) runs for the Have No Clue Syndicate, which includes Tralee natives Ger Teahon and Brian and Garrett Dillon, fresh off their Cheltenham win with Stumptown on Wednesday.
D Art D Art (15/2) is trained by Tommy Cooper at his Farmer’s Bridge yard outside Tralee.
Jack Kennedy is set to ride Patter Merchant (16/1), but his participation is uncertain as he awaits clearance from racecourse doctors following an injury on Wednesday.
Kennedy, if passed fit, is also booked for:

Firefox (13/2) at 2:00 PM in the Jack Richards Novices' Limited Handicap Chase.
Teahupoo (3/2) at 4:00 PM, the favourite in the Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle, where he will look to retain his title from last year.
Meanwhile, Listowel jockey Gavin Brouder rides Franciscan Rock (66/1) in the Stayers’ Hurdle.

First race of the day is at 1:20 PM, with the Stayers’ Hurdle as today’s feature at 4 PM.

