Plenty of Kerry interest in Munster Strokeplay Championships

This weekend sees the Munster Strokeplay Championships take place in Bruff with plenty of Kerry interest in all three Mens grades. Saturday sees the Intermediates in action as Listowel duo Tom O’Connor and Bobby McCarron along with Deerpark’s James Fleming and Noel Moynihan and Tralee’s Paul O’Shea are the Kerry representatives.

On Sunday in the Senior Mens grade Damien Fleming defends the title he won in Listowel the last time it was played three years ago. He is joined by club-mate John McGrath, six players from Tralee in Alan Hobbart, Darren Goodall, Jason O’Regan, Tony Blake, Jason Cregan and Eamon Sheehy as well as Listowel’s Chris Gibney and Castleisland’s Gavin Carroll in representing the county.

The Junior grade meanwhile sees Tralee duo Mark O’Regan and Pa Byrne along with Listowel’s Fergus Keane taking part.