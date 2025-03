There's plenty of Irish interest on the second day of action at the European Athletics Indoor Championships in Apeldoorn.

Mark English and Cian McPhillips go in Round One of the Men's 800-metres just after 10 Irish Time.

Rachel McCann, Sharlene Mawdsley and Lauren Cadden get their 400-metres campaigns underway, with the first of the heats down to start just after 11.

After winning her heat last night, Sarah Lavin is in semi-finals action in the 60-metre hurdles at quarter to 1.