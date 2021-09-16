Advertisement
Plenty Of Goals For Reds and City

Sep 16, 2021 09:09 By radiokerrynews
There was a glut of goals to greet the start of Manchester City's and Liverpool's Champions League campaigns.

Last season's beaten finalists City were 6-3 winners at home to R-B Leipzig in Group A.

Manager Pep Guardiola praised the concentration of his players.

Elsewhere in the group, star-studded Paris Saint-Germain could only manage a 1-1 draw away to Club Brugge.

Liverpool came from behind at the break at Anfield to beat AC Milan 3-2.

Goals from Mo Salah and Jordan Henderson turned the game in the Premier League side's favour, after Salah had a first-half penalty saved.

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp was delighted with the fightback.

Leicester's Europa League campaign begins tonight with the visit of Napoli to the King Power Stadium.

In Group G, Celtic are away to Real Betis from 5.45.

And Rangers are in Group A action, with Lyon visiting Ibrox.

 

The inaugural Conference League group phase gets underway this evening, with Tottenham away to Rennes in Group G.

