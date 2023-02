There are three games today in Division 1

Roscommon host Armagh, Monaghan welcome Donegal and Galway entertain Tyrone - all at 1.45.

In Division 2, it's Cork at home to Dublin in Pairc Ui Chaoimh, at 3.45.

Before that at 2 o'clock, Louth host Limerick and Clare welcome Kildare.