Plenty Irish Out On The Course Today

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry are paired with twin brothers for today's opening round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland.

McIlroy plays alongside Nicolai Hojgaard, while Lowry is partnered with last week's French Open runner-up, Rasmus Hojgaard.

Both pairings play their opening rounds at Carnoustie from 9am this morning.

Advertisement

Padraig Harrington also plays Carnoustie, teeing off at 10.50.

While Jonathan Caldwell is among the later starters at Kingsbarns.

There is a Pro-Am element to the event this week, but Lowry will be taking it as seriously as any other tournament.

Advertisement

St Andrews is the other course used for the tournament, a venue where McIlroy saw the Open Championship slip from his grasp in the summer.

But the world number two feels a fifth major title is going to come sooner rather than later.

Advertisement

Seamus Power is in the line up for the Sanderson Farms Championship, which gets underway on the PGA Tour in Mississippi later.

The Waterford golfer tees off at quarter-to-2, Irish time.

And Texas is the latest stop on the LPGA Tour, where Stephanie Meadow is part of the field for The Ascendant.