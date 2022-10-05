Advertisement
Players Looking Forward To County Football Quarter Finals

Oct 5, 2022 17:10 By radiokerrysport
Players Looking Forward To County Football Quarter Finals
The countdown to this weekend's double-double-header of Garvey's Supervalu County Senior Football Quarter Finals in continuing.

Templenoe will face Mid Kerry at one o'clock on Sunday in the first of a double-header at Fitzgerald Stadium.

Gavin Crowley is just one of the many All-Ireland winning Kerry stars who will line out for Templenoe.

He's been speaking with Tim Moynihan.

We'll have live commentary of Templenoe versus Mid Kerry on Radio Kerry Sport on Sunday.

The second game between East Kerry and Kenmare Shamrocks throws-in at 2.45 and will be brought to you with thanks to Topline McCarthys.

First up this weekend will be Saturday's double-header at Austin Stack Park Tralee.

Defending Champions, Austin Stacks meet Feale Rangers at 5.30.

Tim Moynihan has been speaking with the Feale Rangers Captain, Bryan Sweeney.

Feale Rangers versus Austin Stack will be live on Radio Kerry with thanks to Kellihers Hardware, Rock St., Tralee.

That match will be followed by Dr. Crokes v Dingle, throw-in will be at 7.30 and is live with thanks to MD O’Sheas Killarney.

