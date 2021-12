A group of current and former Ireland players say they’ve held positive and constructive talks with the government.

Cliodhna Moloney, Ciara Griffin, Lindsay Peat and Claire Molloy met with Ministers Catherine Martin and Jack Chambers this morning.

It follows a letter signed by 62 current and ex-players which described the IRFU’s leadership as “untrustworthy”.

Following today’s meeting, the players say they look forward to making progress in 2022.