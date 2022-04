Liverpool's Mo Salah has been named as the Football Writers' Association player of the year, with Chelsea striker Sam Kerr taking the women's prize.

The forward has scored 30 goals this season - including 22 in the Premier League - as Jurgen Klopp's side chase an unprecedented quadruple.

Meanwhile, Kerr's 18 goals have helped Chelsea close in on another WSL title.

Advertisement

They'll be presented with their awards next week.