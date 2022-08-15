Advertisement
Sport

Play-off victory for Zalatoris

Aug 15, 2022 08:08 By radiokerrysport
Play-off victory for Zalatoris
American golfer Will Zalatoris has won his first PGA Tour title after taking victory at the St Jude Championship in Memphis.

He beat Austria's Sepp Straka on the third play-off hole to secure the win, after the pair finished the weekend on 15-under-par.

Shane Lowry was in a tie for 46th on four-under.

Leona Maguire says she will take a break before heading back to the US for the rest of the season.

The Cavan woman finished strongly to record a tenth placed finish on ten-under-par at the World Invitational at Galgorm in county Antrim yesterday.

Maja (pr: my-ah) Stark of Sweden stormed to victory with 5 shots to spare on 20 under par.

Scotland's Ewan Ferguson won the men's event on 12-under.

